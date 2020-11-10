401 Montana schools with COVID-19 cases

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/10/20

As COVID-19 cases climb across the state, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services released a report revealing 401 different K-12 schools with active cases, including 1,305 students and 520 teachers. The 10-page report also lists 17 higher education institutions with a total of 1,437 cases between them—Montana State University is at the top with 610 cases. The University of Montana reported 338 active cases, while Flathead, Glacier, Great Falls and Kalispell high schools have the highest case counts of graded schools in the state.