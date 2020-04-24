406 Forum: COVID-19 and mental health

“What resources and methods are you using to support your mental health during this trying time? What would you recommend to a friend?”

Shawna Winter

Big Sky, Montana

“My answers to staying mentally healthy are exercise and focusing on ‘gratefuls.’ Keep focused on all the good you have immediately around you and if that’s just starting with the roof over your head [and] clothes on your back, etc., those will just expand on themselves!”

Christine Baker

Big Sky, Montana

“I’m getting daily exercise and getting outside when possible. I take deep breaths when needed and try to get good sleep. I’m focusing on going to bed early because that is the one controllable thing. I am keeping a bit of routine, checking in on friends and limiting news consumption to one to two times per day. Also, just taking it day by day.”

Micah Robin

Big Sky, Montana

“I’ve been going on social distance [friendly] outdoor excursions with my family and friends. We drive separate cars to nearby trailheads and keep our distance on the trails. I’m truly grateful to be able to get outside and recreate during this crisis. I am. . .also spending a lot of time at home. I’ve been editing a film project about ballroom dancing I shot this fall and attempting to divert snow melt from flooding into the garage. My recommendation to anyone would be to appreciate the people we have in our lives, maybe get started on that project you never had time for, and in the meantime have some fun in the places we are lucky enough to explore.”

Jenn Williams

Big Sky, Montana

“I’ve been trying to keep some routine going: doing yoga and some physical activity every day, cooking nourishing foods and making sure to go outside. . .I’m also signing up for a free online class on the science of wellbeing. I would generally recommend trying to keep your mind and body active in whatever way feels good for you. Trying to keep mentally and physically active throughout the day passes the time in a healthy way and it’s been helping me to not get weighed down with too much stress or worry over things that are out of my control.”