Making it in Big Sky: Gallatin River Task Force

By Mira Brody CONTENT PRODUCTION DIRECTOR

BIG SKY—If there’s one thing that all Gallatin River Task Force employees, board and volunteers have in common it’s their love for the Gallatin River. Here in Big Sky, water is life—from our drinking water, recreation activities and also our economy. The Task Force, a grassroots effort founded in 2005, works to protect that life. For this Making it in Big Sky, Explore Big Sky sat down with Kristin Gardner, the nonprofit’s chief executive and science officer, and talked about the Task Force’s conservation projects and how you can get involved. Whether you’re volunteering, donating or simply doing your best to conserve and protect our watershed, those who invest in the Task Force’s mission are key to its success.

This series is part of a paid partnership with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. The following answers have been edited for brevity.

Explore Big Sky: First, let’s start with a little background on you—when did you first come to Big Sky; what brought you here?

Kristin Gardner: I first started coming to Big Sky regularly in 2003 as a graduate student at Montana State University (MS) to collect field data for my doctoral research that examined the impacts of land use change on streamwater nitrogen patterns. Then in 2005, I received a National Science Foundation scholarship that places scientists in the classroom to assist teachers in developing science curriculum and to hone skills in communicating science to non-technical audiences. I moved to Big Sky full time in 2006.

EBS: How did you get involved with the Gallatin River Task Force?

KG: My first connection with the Task Force was as a volunteer collecting water quality data when the organization was based out of MSU. Shortly thereafter, I connected with Katie Alvin, the founding executive director of the Big Sky based nonprofit, to obtain landowner contacts to access sampling locations. In addition, she helped me recruit local volunteers to collect water data for large sample collection days when we would go out and collect 50 samples across the watershed in one day.

EBS: Tell me about how GRTF came to be: Who were some of the initial founders and what sparked the idea?

KG: The Task Force started as a grassroots effort organized by the Montana Water Center at MSU to collect water data in the Gallatin River. The Big Sky Water and Sewer District had obtained a permit to discharge treated wastewater effluent into the Gallatin River. The purpose of the data collection was to collect baseline data prior to a surface water discharge to assess whether or not the discharge had an impact on the water quality of the Gallatin River. The BSWSD never used the discharge permit and let it expire and consequently, we are a 100% wastewater reuse community. In 2005, a group of dedicated volunteers led by Katie Alvin and Jon Holtzman, decided to formalize the grassroots effort into a nonprofit 50(c)(3) organization and move the headquarters to Big Sky.

EBS: Tell me about your staff and board—how many people are behind the work that GRTF does?

KG: We have a talented dedicated staff team of five and board team of 12 that have one thing in common—their passion for the Gallatin River. In addition, we regularly host two AmeriCorps members and typically recruit a few interns in the summer. We rely heavily on support from over a hundred and fifty volunteers and dozens of partner organizations and landowners to move our project work forward.