5 active COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 155 cases.

A total of six people in Gallatin County have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 27. As of Tuesday at 12 pm, five of those individuals were still confirmed active cases. There have been a total of 149 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

“It’s important that everyone is aware that we are detecting new cases so we can all take measures to protect our own health and the health of those around us,” said Matt Kelley, Health Officer with Gallatin City-County Health Department. “These cases are a reminder of how important it is to continue to do the things that we know reduces risk of catching the disease. That means washing your hands regularly, keeping a six-foot distance from others whenever possible, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and using a clean face covering in situations where social distancing is difficult.”

The two newest confirmed cases are located in West Yellowstone. Those individuals were tested prior to the reopening of Yellowstone National Park on June 1. None of the cases detected since May 27 has any evident history of travel outside of Montana.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department is working proactively with the Town of West Yellowstone, Community Health Partners, area business owners, Bozeman Health and others to do everything we can to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in West Yellowstone. That effort includes work to increase testing and clinical health care capacity in West Yellowstone, and planning to isolate or quarantine individuals who test positive.

“The Town of West Yellowstone has been working extremely hard to make West Yellowstone as safe as possible for its residents and visitors,” said Matt Kelley, Health Officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department. “We will continue to support those efforts.”

While the Gallatin City-County Health Department does not identify where every case is located in the county, the Department will share information that provides a public health benefit, such as when a group of cases is identified in a particular location.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .