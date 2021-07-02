A Day in the Park

By Sara Marino EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Looking for more ways to get outside and have fun in Big Sky? There is something for everyone at the Big Sky Community Park. Spanning 44 acres, the park is an ideal location for the young and the young at heart, to gather and play – summer, winter and all times in-between.

If sports are your thing, take advantage of the softball fields, basketball court, sand volleyball court, tennis and pickle ball courts and multi-use field overlooking Lone Peak.

For hikers and bikers, try Little Willow Way, a leisurely path through the park that follows the West Fork of the Gallatin River and connects to the Black Diamond Trail. The creek is easily accessible and offers many spots to cool off and play on the banks. Pets welcome, please help us keep the park clean by picking up after your dog.

There is a playground for younger children that has a covered picnic pavilion, a nice shaded area to take a rest after playtime. Older kids can also enjoy the skate park and climbing boulders.

Be sure to check out the park as you plan for Fourth of July festivities. There will be a 5K Road Run starting at 8:30 a.m. where runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome. Register in advance at runsignup.com/Race/MT/BigSky/Bigskyroadrace, the first 200 racers registered will receive a race t-shirt.

Directions: From Meadow Village, head north on Little Coyote Rd, go past the Big Sky Chapel and fish pond to the first right-hand road. Look for the Big Sky Community Park sign at the entrance.

For more information about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit bscomt.org. The Big Sky Community Organization engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.