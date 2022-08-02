A death in the family: Crosscut Mountain Sports Center’s board chair and founder, Eric Love

Love’s passion, heart and vision honored in Love Crosscut Fund

CROSSCUT MOUNTAIN SPORTS CENTER

BOZEMAN – On Friday, July 15, 2022, Crosscut’s beloved and passionate founder and board chair Eric Love died in a tragic car accident that severely injured his loving wife, Jacquie. Our hearts are with Jacquie, and Eric’s children Sabine and Alex Love, during this challenging time. Jacquie is in our thoughts as she continues to recover from her injuries and gain strength in the hospital.

Eric Love is remembered for his lasting impact on the Bozeman community and beyond. PHOTO COURTESY OF CROSSCUT

Over 5 years ago, Eric’s vision and passion brought Crosscut Mountain Sports Center to life. As our board chairman, he’s continued to drive our vision and charted a thoughtful course for Crosscut to grow, impact, and serve our growing community—and beyond.

“Our dad wasn’t the best skier, but he wasn’t building Crosscut for himself. He founded Crosscut as a way for us and other Bozeman area kids to participate in biathlon. Because of his love and passion, Crosscut has grown into a home for our entire community. He found so much pride and enjoyment out of connecting people with the outdoors through his love for this magical place. It’s our hope that his vision continues,” remarked Sabine and Alex.

In the wake of this heartbreaking news, community members, friends, and those who loved both Eric and Crosscut have come forward to ask what they can do to help. With the support of Jacquie, Sabine, Alex and Eric’s entire family, we are honored to announce the Love Crosscut Fund—Fulfilling a Legacy of Leadership. Pledges and gifts made to this special fund will help Crosscut continue to grow in all the ways that were deeply important to Eric: fostering community by creating special places where people can gather, enhancing opportunity through outdoor education and athlete development programs, and embracing our shared responsibility as stewards of the land and the organization we hold in trust.

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching Eric pour his heart and passion into Crosscut and our community, his love for both shone brightly through the signature twinkle in his eyes. Eric founded Crosscut as an opportunity for his children to participate in biathlon, and grew it into the thriving, inclusive mountain sports center that connects thousands of people with nature. As we grieve the giant hole he leaves in our lives, I can hear him whispering in my ear to rally together and fulfill his vision for Crosscut today and long into the future—for the benefit of our entire community,” shared Eric’s wife, Jacquie.

This tragedy reminds us that life is fragile, and the support we give and receive to each other is paramount and binds us together. Thanks to all in our Crosscut family who have reached out, and our strongest hugs and deepest condolences to those who knew and loved Eric.

Those who knew Eric well know that he would want us to do all we can to keep his bold vision for our community moving forward, despite this devastating loss for his family and close friends, for the Crosscut he loved, and for our community.

For more information regarding the Love Crosscut Fund, please visit: www.crosscutmt.org.