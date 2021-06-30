A Guide to Big Sky’s Fourth of July

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – For many, spending the Fourth of July in Big Sky is an unbreakable tradition. Whether it’s the live music, warm weather, mountain biking, ziplining or fireworks in past years, there’s just something about celebrating our country’s independence under the shadow of Lone Mountain. EBS has put together a comprehensive guide for your Fourth of July weekend so you don’t miss out.

Music in the Mountains

The Arts Council of Big Sky is once again hosting their Fourth of July Music in the Mountains free concert series. The weekend will kick off on Saturday, July 3 with Steep Canyon Rangers, the band comedian Steve Martin infamously plays banjo in, and conclude on July 4 with the Tiny Band. Due to high fire danger, the Arts Council has decided to forgo their annual fireworks show this year.

Firecracker Open

On July 4, Big Sky Resort is hosting the Firecracker Open at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members. Entry fee includes 18 holes, a cart, practice balls, lunch during golfing, flag prizes and awards, and a player gift. Call the golf shop at (406) 995-5780 to register.

The resort will also be open for the usual family-friendly activities—scenic chairlift rides, biking, hiking, Lone Peak Expeditions and zipline.

Fourth of July 5K

The Big Sky Community Organization is hosting the Fourth of July 5K race at the Big Sky Community Park starting at 8:30 a.m. BSCO encourages participants to bring their friends and family wear costumes, and enjoy the local trails Big Sky has to offer.