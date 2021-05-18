A mimosa showdown

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/18/21

On May 15, Great Falls hosted the second annual Greatest Dam Mimosa Showdown, crowning KellerGeist Pub Theater the winner. This year, 15 local businesses competed, yearning for the title best mimosa in town. Visitors and residents of the area were welcomed by any business partaking for a taste of renditions of the boozy breakfast beverage, some of which were unique takes on the classic orange juice and champagne combo with fruity additives and citrus twists. Each mimosa costed $7 and participating businesses also offered brunch specials, because what really is a good mimosa without a classic spread of bacon and eggs?