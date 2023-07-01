A night to remember and celebrate: Soul Shine raises money ahead of Music in the Mountains 

By Hudson Willett EDITORIAL INTERN

The second Music in the Mountains this summer featured the close local partnership between Music in the Mountains, Soul Shine and the Hungry Moose Market & Deli. Joslyn and The Sweet Compression brought funk and soul style from Kentucky, headlining the event and helping bring the Big Sky community together.

Since 2017, Soul Shine has partnered with Music in the Mountains to raise money and awareness for families and individuals affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Soul Shine stands to carry on the legacy and celebrate the lives of Mark Robin and Eric Bertelson, two Big Sky locals who lost their lives to ALS.

“We have an incredible amount of gratitude for the Big Sky community who has supported us unconditionally and unbelievably all these years,” Jackie Robin, wife of Mark, said Thursday night while telling her story alongside her three sons and Janie Bertelson, wife of Eric.

Discussing Soul Shine before performance by Dammit Lauren!, Jackie Robin (speaking) and her three sons are joined by Janie Bertelson (second from left) and her sister, Emily Potts. PHOTO BY HUDSON WILLETT

“This night provides an opportunity for us all to celebrate and remember the incredible legacies left by Mark Robin and my late husband, Eric,” Janie told the crowd.

The money raised Thursday night goes to Team Gleason, a nonprofit that provides technology, equipment and adventures to families affected by ALS. This year marked the first time Soul Shine has offered a raffle featuring prizes like a hot air balloon trip over Big Sky and two GoPros, among other items.

Frontwoman Joslyn Hampton smiles alongside saxophonist Trevin Little. PHOTO BY HUDSON WILLETT

The night started with a carnival put on by Soul Shine featuring face painting, a bouncy house and a dunk tank that hummed with activity from kids and adults alike sporting the white Soul Shine t-shirts, enjoying the sun-filled evening while volunteers sold raffle tickets.

As event organizers continue to tally up total funds raised during the event, Jackie Robin told EBS Saturday that Soul Shine likely generated over $10,000 for Team Gleason. Robin added that Team Gleason will continue to accept donations from community members.

Volunteers sold thousands of dollars worth of raffle tickets on Thursday night. COURTESY OF JACKIE ROBIN

Dammit Lauren!, a beloved local band, took the stage and got the growing crowd musically engaged Thursday night with their alternative, indie rock style. As twilight hit and the Big Sky sun dipped toward the mountains, Joslyn and The Sweet Compression took the stage in style featuring band members with trumpet, saxophone, bass, guitar and keyboard all to compliment the smooth, unforgettable voice of Joslyn Hampton.

Their arsenal of original music and well-known covers kept the crowd huddling against the stage, grooving well past sunset for the second straight Thursday this summer.