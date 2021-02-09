Allegiant grows nonstop flights at BZN

BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

BOZEMAN – Allegiant Airlines announced today twice weekly summer nonstop service between Bozeman (BZN) and San Diego, CA (SAN), Oakland, CA (OAK) and Austin, TX (AUS).

The new routes to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) include:

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning May 27, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59. Oakland, California via Oakland International Airport (OAK) – beginning May 28, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49. San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.

About introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 10, 2021 for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.