American Airlines adds to Bozeman Airport flights

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/17/21

It may get a bit easier to escape to the desert this summer—American Airlines just added summer seasonal daily nonstop flights departing from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to Phoenix, Arizona. The new route will operate from June 3, 2021 through Aug. 16, 2021. “We are pleased to see American add their 7th nonstop destination from BZN. The new service to Phoenix, AZ will connect Southwest Montana to even more of the American Airlines network,” said Airport Director Brian Sprenger in a Feb. 16 press release.