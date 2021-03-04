American Indian Council hosts first virtual powwow

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/4/21

Each year, the Montana State University American Indian Council hosts one of the largest powwows in Montana. This year, in adherence to COVID-19 precautions, AIC will host the powwow on a virtual platform with different events that span the course of a week. Each day from March 22-28, the powwow will feature a different style of dance, from the chicken dance to the jingle dress dance, and a drum contest and to a fancy dance competition. Visit Montana.edu/aic for information about how to tune in, or to join any of the contests.