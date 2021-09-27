Amtrak derails near Joplin

An Empire Builder Amtrak train derailed near Joplin, Montana, on the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway on Sept. 25. With 146 passengers and 16 crew members on board, three people were killed while over 50 others were injured according to the New York Times. Community response kicked in immediately, with emergency responders from seven counties aiding in the response to help passengers, providing food, drinks, lodging and transportation.

Eight of 10 passenger cars went off the track. The cause is still under investigation. The particular section of the railway where the incident happened was flat and relatively straight. The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, local law enforcement, and response agencies are currently conducting the investigation.

“The N.T.S.B. will identify the cause or causes of this accident, and Amtrak commits to taking appropriate actions to prevent a similar accident in the future,” Chief Executive of Amtrak William J. Flynn said on Sunday.