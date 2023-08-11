Annual Par the Peaks Golf Tournament to benefit Wellness in Action

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY—Wellness In Action’s 8th Annual Par the Peaks Golf Tournament is open for team registration. The tournament is on Sept. 6, 2023, at Big Sky Golf Course.

The funds raised will allow WIA to work in partnership with mental health professionals to increase capacity and access to care for anyone who lives, works or learns in Big Sky. Specifically, WIA provides a sliding scale for counseling (assistance based on income), scholarships for camps and wellbeing, as well as community health worker program.

The tournament format will be a shotgun start with fun contests and prizes throughout the day. At the conclusion of the tournament, WIA invites the players to join them at the clubhouse for dinner and an awards presentation. A team of four will cost $1,000 and a team of two will cost $500. A team can register for the tournament at https://bigskywia.org/events/.