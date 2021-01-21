Bills limiting transgender rights reach Montana Legislature

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/21/21

Two House Bills, 112 and 113, have begun deliberations in Montana Legislature this week and would limit the rights of transgender youth. While 112 would prohibit transgender girls from participating in sports at the K-12 and college level, 113 would limit their ability to receive medical care from their medical providers. Both bills are presented by Rep. John Fuller of Kalispell. Some in support of the bills inquired whether or not youth experiencing gender dysphoria were capable of making decisions about their health care and also suggested that they may be using it to gain an upper hand against other sports teams. “We can’t afford to be known as a state that bullies our youth,” said SK Rossi, an opposing lobbyist representing the cities of Bozeman and Missoula.