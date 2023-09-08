Approval for new major subdivision in Gallatin Gateway denied 

EBS STAFF

According to reporting by Laurenz Busch at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, the Gallatin County Commission denied preliminary approval for a major subdivision in Gallatin Gateway.

Wilson Creek Meadows Major Subdivision submitted a proposal to use a 120-acre unzoned area near the entrance of the canyon for 19 residential parcels of about two to four acres each.

After a two-and-a-half hour meeting including a review of the application, public input and answers from developers, the commission voted to deny approval. A commissioner cited non-response to portions of the application like agriculture and land use and inconsistencies with the region’s growth policy as reasons for denial according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

