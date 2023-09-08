Connect with us

Approval for new major subdivision in Gallatin Gateway denied 

According to reporting by Laurenz Busch at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, the Gallatin County Commission denied preliminary approval for a major subdivision in Gallatin Gateway. 

Wilson Creek Meadows Major Subdivision submitted a proposal to use a 120-acre unzoned area near the entrance of the canyon for 19 residential parcels of about two to four acres each. 

After a two-and-a-half hour meeting including a review of the application, public input and answers from developers, the commission voted to deny approval. A commissioner cited non-response to portions of the application like agriculture and land use and inconsistencies with the region’s growth policy as reasons for denial according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 

Read more about the decision here

