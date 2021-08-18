Art for Everyone event features local artisans

BIG SKY ARTISTS COLLECTIVE

BIG SKY – Labor Day weekend marks the fourth annual “Art for Everyone” exhibit, this year spearheaded by the Big Sky Artists Collective. Thirteen local artists will be displaying and selling their work at the Wilson Hotel in Big Sky, Sept. 4 through 5, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ‘Art for Everyone’ title stems from a concerted effort to offer art at every price point, ranging from $50 to $3,000+. Art of all types will be available—oil and acrylic paintings, including palette knife pieces; sculpture; photography; mosaic artwork and ceramic. Genre ranges from wildlife to landscapes to historical to still life to abstract. The goal is to have something that appeals to every art lover.

The Artists Collective has gathered a plethora of art in one place, where art enthusiasts can explore at their own pace. This is a great way to get to know artists in the Big Sky area. Throughout the weekend, participating artists will be on hand to assist guests and answer questions.

Saturday evening offers an opportunity to meet all the artists, at a reception from 5 to 8:00 p.m. at The Wilson. The exhibit and the reception are free and open to both locals and Big Sky visitors. There will be a cash bar during the reception in the lobby of The Wilson.

Get to know these local artists

Georgia Baker, palette knife painter—“Wildlife and wildlands are ever more threatened by habitat loss in our changing world. My greatest hope is giving the wild ones a presence in our hearts and encourage the guardian in You to help preserve and sustain the lands on which they need to thrive!”

A portion of all of Baker’s sales will be donated to regional conservation efforts.

Carol Barmore, oil painter—“My love of animals and the outdoors is translated to my canvasses.”

Paul Barmore, sculpture—“Welded art with nature and Montana inspired themes that any outdoor enthusiast will relate to.”

Patty Bauchman, photographer—“My main goal with wildlife photography is to capture a moment that tells a story of animal behavior and their interactions with the environment or other wildlife.”

Kim Eggmeyer, oil painter—“Music ruled my life; until the day I picked up a paintbrush.“

Michelle Kristula-Green, mosaic artist—“My mosaics capture the vastness, beauty and character of the West and its wildlife.”

Amanda Markel, sculpture—“I sculpt stories that are reflections of the soul.“

Annie Mccoy, outdoor painter—“The love of the landscape here in Big Sky is why I paint! Often, I will incorporate a fisherman or wildlife.”

Jake Moshure, photographer—“Remarkable moments in an extraordinary country.”

Heather Rapp, acrylic painter—“My art is a reflection of how the magic of nature inspires me and I strive to capture that magic through vibrant color and abstraction.”

Maggie Shane, landscape artist—“New art, new year. I hope to see old friends and new art collectors at our group show and sale. [I’m] thankful of the ongoing support of The Wilson and the members of the Big Sky Artist Collective for banding together to make this show an annual reality.”

Maria Sorce, oil painter—“Through my paintings I share and translate the harmony, serenity and vigor of the majestic Montana landscape and life.”