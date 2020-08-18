Art for Everyone returns to Big Sky

BIG SKY ARTISTS COLLECTIVE

BIG SKY – The third annual “Art for Everyone” art show will take place September 5-7 at the Wilson Hotel in Big Sky.

In prior years, Art for Everyone featured artwork on the secondary market—pieces local collectors no longer had space for in their homes. This year, the event is hosted by the Big Sky Artists Collective and will feature new works by local artists.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout Labor Day weekend, work by Big Sky artists such as Georgia Baker, Michelle Greene, Donna LaHue, Heather Rapp and Maggie Shane will be on display and available for sale at the The Wilson Hotel at 145 Town Center Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

“We kept the event name because we believe we offer something for everyone,” explains Artists Collective coordinator Maggie Shane. “Whether you’re looking for a $25 print, a one-of-a-kind painting, a spectacular photo featuring Montana landscapes or wildlife, or a unique mosaic or glass piece, we’ll have it. We’re pleased we’ve been able to curate a show of such a diversity of scale and approach.”

Shane expressed appreciation to the Wilson Hotel and the Arts Council of Big Sky, for their assistance in making this year’s show happen. “This is a great opportunity for Big Sky artists and community members to connect.”

The Artists Collective is a community of artists living or working in Big Sky, who are working with the Arts Council and local business to build a more vibrant visual arts community.

The event includes a Saturday evening artist reception. Watch for details on how to sign up for this limited-attendance event.