Artisan Festival returns to Meadow Village

BIG SKY ARTIST’S COLLECTIVE

Big Sky will host over 40 artisans in the Meadow Village for the 4th Annual Artisan Festival. The festival will feature painters, woodworkers, jewelers and a wide variety of juried Montana artisans and local members of the Big Sky Artist’s Collective. The festival will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The public is welcome to attend the festival in person where they can meet and greet artists, purchase Montana made crafts, enjoy live music and great food and drink.

Festival organizers are working hard to provide a safe live event as we move through the recovery phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanitation and social distancing measures will be put in place to ensure public safety. If you feel unwell, are immune compromised, or may have been exposed to someone who is ill, please stay home until you are well.