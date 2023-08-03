Arts Council announces bonus concert for September

Local headliner, Scavenger, hopes to ‘change a few minds when it comes to heavy metal’ during the inaugural Metal in the Mountains on Sept. 14

By Hudson Willett EDITORIAL INTERN

Heavy Metal is coming live to Big Sky.

Brian Hurlbut and his team at the Arts Council of Big Sky are hosting “Metal in the Mountains” at Len Hill Park on Sept. 14, as a special addition to the Music in the Mountains summer series. This free music event will feature three local heavy metal bands: local Big Sky band Scavenger will headline, with supporting acts from Liquid Gnar of Belgrade and Stoneman’s Way of Big Sky.

“We’ve been planning this for a few months and are super excited to announce this lineup to our Music in the Mountains series,” Hurlbut stated in a press release on the event. “It will be great to showcase the area’s burgeoning heavy metal scene to a Big Sky audience.”

Scavenger is taking center stage 10 years after their first performance in Big Sky at the Broken Spoke Bar. Since then, the band released their first album, “Cliff Manor,” in 2018 and performed 150 shows in Montana and beyond. The “riff-heavy” band features Timmy Bowers on drums/vocals, Ben Blodgett on bass/vocals, Joey Mathis on guitar and Brent Philippi on guitar/vocals. All the members have been in and around Big Sky for decades, according to the press release.

Big Sky’s Scavenger will headline Metal in the Mountains on Sept. 14. COURTESY OF THE ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

“We’ve seen many shows in the park and it’s very validating to us all to get to showcase our music on that same platform,” Philippi stated in the release. “We are aware people look at metal music differently, but we’re committed to staying true to ourselves artistically while at the same time changing a few minds when it comes to heavy metal music.”

Stoneman’s Way, a punk-influenced band based in Big Sky and Bozeman, will open the show at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They released their first album, “Get it Right,” earlier this year.

Liquid Gnar will take the stage around 6:30 p.m. They recently won the Belgrade High School battle of the bands, besting bands from all around Gallatin Valley. They will also perform at the Rockin in the Rivers Festival on Aug. 12 in Three Forks.

Scavenger will begin their set at 8 p.m.

“Like all Music in the Mountains concerts, the event is family friendly and there will be food and beverage trucks available. This event is presented by the Arts Council and the Rocks Tasting Room and Liquor Store with additional support from Big Sky Build, Herbaceous and Liquid Death,” the press release states.