Arts Council auction fundraiser slated for Feb. 26

EBS STAFF

Parker Ford’s “Orange Chief” is one of more than 100 silent auction items that will be on display at the public preview from February 21-24 in the Town Center.

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting its 10th annual Auction for the Arts fundraiser at the Montage Hotel on Feb. 26. The public will have the opportunity to view all of the artwork the week before the event staged in the vacant space next to Haas Builders offices in Town Center.

The art preview will be open in the Augustus Building by the Gibbous sculpture in the Town Center roundabout from Monday Feb. 21 through Wednesday Feb. 23 from 12-6 p.m. and Thursday Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That Thursday, the Arts Council will host a Gallery Walk and Arts Reception. Located at the Town Center Gallery Walk from 5-6 p.m., attendees can visit and support Big Sky’s local galleries. Get a punch card signed by gallery staff to be entered to win a prize at the reception later that evening. Participating galleries include Ari O Jewelry Studio, Dave Pecunies Photography, Gallatin River Gallery, Ryan Turner ART Gallery, and Courtney Collins Fine Art.

Presenting sponsor Sotheby’s Big Sky will host an Arts Auction reception with featured artist Carrie Wild of Jackson Hole and refreshments from 6-8:30 p.m. The one-night only show will highlight Wild’s renowned paintings inspired by wildlife, horses and the wide-open spaces of her home in Teton Valley.

The Auction for the Arts public preview, Gallery Walk and Arts Reception are free to the public. Visit bigskyarts.org to learn more about the event.