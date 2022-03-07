Arts Council bringing The Fretless for March WMPAC concert

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council is adding another winter concert to its schedule, presenting the award-winning, genre-bending supergroup The Fretless on March 9 at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.

A supergroup of celebrated solo artists, The Fretless has been creating a singular and signature sound that dares to expand the idea of what a string music quartet can be — transforming fiddle tunes and folk melodies into intricate, beautiful, high-energy arrangements that have quickly gained a dedicated following and accolades from around the world. Within what appears to be a simple and classical construct — two fiddles, a viola and a cello — The Fretless has created a sound that is distinctly rich, multi-layered and uniquely percussive. This tonal quality is pushing traditional music to new heights, producing a completely fresh approach to Folk music.

​Starting with their debut album in 2012, The Fretless had a breakout year winning Instrumental Album of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards and Instrumental Group of the Year and Ensemble of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards. Their self-titled follow-up album, “The Fretless,” took home Ensemble of the Year at the CMFA’s and features the tune “Waving To Ryan,” which is approaching two million Spotify plays. In 2015, they released “Bird’s Nest,” an album that solidified them as a force among the world’s roots music scene and earned them a 2017 Juno award for Instrumental Album of The Year. A [The] Fretless show is infectious, dynamic and impressively relentless. They not only deliver expert musicianship, a soulful and electrifying performance but always invite the audience to feel the passion they hold for their music.

General admission tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are only $20 each and are available at warrenmillerpac.org. This is the second concert the Arts Council is presenting at WMPAC this winter.