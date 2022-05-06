Arts Council kicks off Music in the Mountains June 23

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky is pleased to announce another incredible summer of Music in the Mountains at Center Stage in Len Hill Park in Big Sky. Starting on June 23 and ending on Sept. 8, there will be 15 free events, including 12 Thursday night concerts, the annual Fourth of July celebration, the 11th Annual Bravo! Big Sky Classical Music Festival and a performance from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. All of these performances are free and open to the public.

“We’re excited for another summer of Music in the Mountains,” says Brian Hurlbut, the arts council’s executive director. “We think we have a great lineup and are looking forward showcasing these artists to our audience.”

Satsang will kick off the 2022 Music in the Mountains series, a free concert each Thursday this summer in Len Hill Park. PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The popular series will again present a variety of genres to appeal to all tastes. From blues to classical, Americana to funk and soul, this summer will surely be another memorable one in Big Sky. The full schedule includes Satsang with special guests Cole and the Thornes on June 23; Fireside Collective on June 30; the Tiny Band on July 4; Jeffrey Foucault on July 7; New Orleans Suspects on July 14; Chancey Williams on July 21; Will Hoge on July 28; Southern Avenue on Aug. 4; Tommy Castro and the Painkillers on Aug. 11; Caitlin Krisko and the Broadcast on Aug. 18; The Nth Power with Jennifer Hartswick on Aug. 25; the Last Revel on Sept. 1; and Pinky and the Floyd to close out the season on Sept. 8.

In addition, the 11th Annual Bravo! Big Sky Music Festival, with special guests Abigail Kent and the Rhythm Future Quartet, will take place Aug. 5-6. A free performance of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will take place in the Town Center Plaza on Aug. 8, and the sixth annual Mountainfilm in Big Sky event caps the summer Sept. 9-11.

The family friendly events take place at Center Stage in Len Hill Park, one of the best outdoor venues in the state, right in the heart of Big Sky. The park opens at 6 p.m. each week, and there will be food and beverage vendors including alcohol and a free arts activity tent for kids. Music typically starts at 6:30 p.m. with an opening band, but please check the arts council website for more details on these events. These free community concerts have been a staple in Big Sky for nearly 15 years, and this summer should add to a lengthy list of established artists that have thrilled Big Sky audiences every week.

New for this summer will be the Emerging Artist Series, presented by the Spanish Peaks Community Foundation, which will showcase a local or regional band as an opening act for each concert. The is designed to highlight the amazing talent we have right here in Montana.

In addition, the arts council is committed to making the concert series tobacco free. In partnership with Bozeman Health and the Big Sky Community Organization, this will be a focus of making this event safe and accessible for everyone by discouraging smoking.

Visit bigskyarts.org for more information on the summer lineup and to check out what other events the Arts Council of Big Sky has planned.