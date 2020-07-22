Arts Council launches campaign to save bison sculpture

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky has kicked off a public campaign to keep the popular bison sculpture in Fire Pit Park as part of its permanent public art collection. The sculpture, “Waldazo,” was installed in 2018 and is made of hundreds of collected metal objects. It is on loan from artist Kirsten Kainz until 2021, but the ACBS wants to make sure the iconic piece remains in Big Sky forever by purchasing it outright.

“The bison sculpture has proved immensely popular with locals and visitors,” said Megan Buecking, who runs the Arts Council’s public art program. “We love the location and would be sad to see it go, so we want to make sure it stays in our community.”

The Arts Council began raising the funds neccassary to purchase the sculpture with a $10,000 lead gift from the Glore Fund in memory of long time local Maude Glore’s mother. At the organization’s Auction for the Arts event in February, 35 additional donors responded by donating over $25,000 to honor the Glore gift. Since then, the ACBS has raised an additional $6,000 and hopes to complete fundraising with the final public phase of the campaign .

“We’re hopeful that the Big Sky community can help us reach our goal,” said Katie Alvin, Development Director for the Arts Council. “Thanks to the generosity of our lead donors, the end is in sight. This is the perfect time for us to get everyone in our community involved.”

The Arts Council currently owns three permanent sculptures and manages the placement of three others. Plans are also in the works to install two more contemporary pieces in the Town Center over the next two years.

“The public art program is fast becoming one of our biggest assets,” said Buecking. “We have exciting plans for the future that we think will make Big Sky an even better place to live and visit.”

The community can donate online at bigskyarts.org, or support the campaign by purchasing bison-themed merchandise at the Arts Council’s tent each week at the Big Sky Farmer’s Market in the Town Center. For more information about the project please call 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org/give.