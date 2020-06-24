Arts Council of Big Sky presents Music in the Mountains

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – For almost 10 years, Music in the Mountains has been a staple event for the Big Sky community, gracing attendees with free live, local music on warm summer evenings. Luckily, the Arts Council of Big Sky are able to present Music in the Mountains this summer in an adapted format, which kicked off with everyone’s favorite Tom Petty tribute band, The Waiting, on Thursday, June 25.

The Waiting is a roadhouse rock ‘n roll band from Bozeman that celebrates the music of Tom Petty. Although not quite your average cover band, the Waiting is a motley mix of musicians and friends interpreting the songs of one of rock’s greatest legends. From Tom Petty’s smash hits with the Heartbreakers to a sampling from his solo albums, or even a collaboration with the Traveling Wilburys, the Waiting runs the gamut, performing each tune with undeniable, fiery live energy and a devotion to showing each person in the crowd a good time.

The Waiting will be preforming live from the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center stage with full sound and lights from Jereco Studios—the same engineers that produce the sound and lights for the outdoor series. Several cameras have been installed in the theater, allowing for multiple angles, then broadcasted on the Art Council’s Facebook and YouTube channels starting at 7 p.m.

The Arts Council would like to thank the generous sponsor for this event, First Security Bank, with additional help from Hammond Property Management, American Bank, 3 Rivers, Big sky Landscaping and Big Sky Resort Tax.

Four Music in the Mountains concerts are scheduled for the summer, featuring bands that were originally slated to perform for the outdoor series, including the Kitchen Dwellers on July 23, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs on August 13 and Dead Sky on September 3.