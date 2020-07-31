Arts Council presents free classical concert

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council is excited to present a free classical music livestream concert on Monday, August 10, featuring Bozeman violinist Carrie Krause and several guest musicians performing live from the stage at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. The concert will be broadcasted on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m.

The performance will feature Krause and Julia Slovarp, cello, performing selections from Ravel and Kodaly. Krause will then be joined by Annabeth Shirley, cello and Nate Helgeson, bassoon, for a program of intricate and intimate works of the 17th and 18th centuries, including works from Becker, Biber, Monteclair and C.P.E. Bach.

Krause is one of the leading baroque violinists in the country and the founder of Baroque Music Montana, which provides a performance platform for both local artists and visiting professionals who have deeply invested in fruitful, historical performances. Krause also serves as the Concertmaster for the Bozeman Symphony. Nate Helgeson is in demand in the United States and abroad as a modern and historical bassoonist. He also appears regularly with many of North America’s premier period ensembles, such as the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, Portland Baroque Orchestra, Mercury Baroque and the Trinity Baroque Orchestra. A native Oregonian, cellist Annabeth Shirley has performed across the U.S. and Europe with ensembles including Portland Baroque Orchestra, Seattle Baroque Orchestra, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, Nederlandse Bachvereniging and Le Concert d’Apollon. Dr. Julia Slovarp is the Cello Professor at Montana State University. An active musician, she frequently presents chamber programs and performs with the Intermountain Opera Company, Montana Ballet Company, Bozeman Symphony Orchestra, and Big Sky Classical Music Festival Orchestra.

This will be a free performance supported by the Arts Council of Big Sky and Big Sky Resort Tax. The Arts Council is dedicated to supporting classical music through its Schwer-Toepffer Memorial Fund and the annual Bravo! Big Sky Festival, which was cancelled this year due to the COVID pandemic.

For more information please visit bigskyarts.org or call the Arts Council at 995-2742.