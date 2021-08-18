Arts Council to host Baroque in the Barn concert

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – Join the Arts Council of Big Sky for Baroque in the Barn, an intimate concert featuring musicians from Baroque Music Montana, performing in an exciting Big Sky venue called the Happy Trails Mountain House. The performance will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and will start at 6:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Arts Council’s Schwer-Toepffer Memorial Fund.

The program is titled “Will You Be My Valentini,” and features a lighthearted program exploring Corelli’s Roman successor, the musician poet Guiseppe Valentini. Musicians include Carrie Krause, violin; Julie Andrijeski, violin; Annabeth Shirley, baroque cello; Nate Helgeson, baroque bassoon; and John Lenti, theorbo. The new venue is owned by artists Kevin and Kimbie Noble, and features beautiful artwork throughout the space—Kevin’s incredible black and white nature images and Kimbie’s stunning paintings. There is also a bar, stage, shuffleboard table, comfortable seating and more.

Baroque Music Montana performs works by celebrated composers of the Baroque, as well as many pieces rarely or not heard since the eighteenth century. Some manuscripts are readily available in digital archives, and some require a great deal of sleuthing to unearth. BaMM’s musician roster rotates based on desired instrumentation for repertoire performed in intimate spaces similar to which the music was originally intended, and often on period instruments. Using historical instruments and referencing original manuscripts, iconography, and historical writing fuels commitment to the music and inspires fresh interpretation. Rather than recreating something old, the aim is to make each performance of this day, of this space, existing because of these musicians and this audience. Based in Bozeman, it provides a performance platform for both local artists and visiting professionals who have deeply invested in fruitful historical performance.

Tickets are $50 per person, including beverages and appetizers, and are available for purchase at bigskyarts.org. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. The income generated from ticket sales help pay for the event, but the cost of the artists is underwritten by the Schwer-Toepffer Memorial Fund.

For more information please visit bigskyarts.org or call 995-2742. The Arts Council is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1989 with a mission to enrich the community through artistic experiences.