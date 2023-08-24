Arts Council to host pop-up jazz concert with Bob Bowman on Aug. 27 

EBS STAFF

The Arts Council of Big Sky will host a free jazz concert on Sunday, Aug. 27 in the Wilson Hotel lobby from 5 to 7 p.m., open to the public.

The performance will feature Bowdog, featuring legendary bass player Bob Bowman, according to an Arts Council press release. Joining Bowman will be Alex Nauman on guitar, Jeremy Shanok on piano and Zach Paris on drums.

“Bob Bowman, a native Kansan, learned to play the piano and clarinet before beginning to play bass at age 12. He won a scholarship to the Stan Kenton Jazz Clinic as a high school freshman, followed by study at North Texas State University. In 1976, he joined the famous Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, touring and recording several albums, including the Grammy award-winning ‘Live in Munich,’” the release stated.

Bowman later joined the Toshiko Akiyoshi-Lew Tabakin Big Band in Los Angeles in 1979 and worked on numerous Grammy-nominated albums.

Bowman has toured and recorded with artists including Carmen McRae, Pat Coil, Freddie Hubbard, Bud Shank, Karrin Allyson, Steve Houghton, Steve Allee, Bill Mays, Clay Jenkins, Danny Embrey, Todd Strait, Bob Sheppard, Matt Otto, Rod Fleeman, John Stowell, Jerry Hahn and Bobby Watson, according to the release.

When he moved to Kansas City in 1988, he created important musical relationships with Kansas City musicians including Tommy Ruskin, Paul Smith, Mike Ning, Claude “Fiddler” Williams, Jay McShann and Stan Kessler. The release stated that Bowman was “a major part of the vibrant jazz scene” in Kansas City.

He now lives in Montana and enjoys playing music year-round.