Arts Council hosting free concert on Oct. 28

Big Sky Arts Council

Please join the Arts Council for a fun evening of folk and roots music as it presents Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms in a special free concert in the lobby bar at the Wilson Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. The performance is part of the Arts Council’s annual Artist-in-Residency program in conjunction with the local middle and high schools.

Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms are known to roots music fans across the globe for their soulful harmonies, driving dance tunes, classic original songs, and commitment to the raw truth of rural American music. Both originally from Washington State, they made a home in Portland, Oregon, where they are foundational to the exceptional old-time and country music scene. Klauder has been touring nationally and internationally for over 20 years. He first toured with acclaimed folk-rock band Calobo, a luminary in the Northwest’s burgeoning 90s music scene. He has been leading his own band, the Caleb Klauder Band, since 2000, a venue for his original and timeless songs. He is also a founding member of the widely celebrated Foghorn Stringband, with whom he tours regularly. Klauder’s music is far reaching and influential. The duo recently released their debut album, Innocent Road.

During their residency in Big Sky, Klauder and Willms will teach workshops with high school and middle school music students in the Big Sky School District and will perform for the students. The residency includes a free performance for the community.

Doors and drinks are at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the lobby bar in the Wilson Hotel. The performance is free and open to the public.