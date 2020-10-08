As cases skyrocket, MT releases daily hospital numbers

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/8/20

Montana is seeing more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations then ever before in this pandemic—health officials reported 733 new cases yesterday, shattering the previous record of 504 cases which was set just the day before. Healthcare providers say hospitals will be overwhelmed if Montanans can’t gain control over the spread of the virus. Montana health officials will begin releasing daily hospital capacity numbers to the public including the total number of hospital beds and ventilators in the state, as well as Intensive Care Unit capacity and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

“Hospital administrators in Montana say the recent rise in COVID-19 infections statewide could strain the healthcare system in coming weeks as patients become more ill and cold and flu season picks up,” reported Montana Public Radio. “Health experts are making a plea for Montanans to ‘do their part’ after more than 700 people have been hospitalized with the virus since it arrived in the state.”