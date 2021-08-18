Atlanta Falcons Girls Flag Football clinics come to Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/18/21

Ready to learn football basics from the pros? The Atlanta Falcons are hosting two free flag football clinics for eighth to 12th grade girls who are interested in learning flag football skills, fundamentals and the rules of the game.The first clinic will take place today, Aug. 18, at the University of Montana’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium and the second tomorrow, Aug. 19, at Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium. All skill and interest levels are welcome, food and beverages will be provided and those who attend will receive Atlanta Falcons swag. Register here.