Auction for the Arts preview now available online

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY ­– The Arts Council of Big Sky is hosting its 10th Annual Auction for the Arts fundraising event on Feb. 26 this year at the new Montage Hotel, and the silent auction catalog will be available for viewing on bigskyarts.org starting Monday, Feb. 7. Bidding for the silent auction opens Monday, Feb. 21 for anyone who registers to participate online or purchases tickets to the Feb. 26 live event.

Nearly 100 items will be available in the silent auction, including paintings, pottery, photography, sculptures and jewelry from local and regional artists, all priced to allow everyone from the casual buyer to the discriminating collector participate.

Confirmed silent auction artists include Ariane Coleman, Heather Rapp, Jill Zeidler, Shelly Bermont, Ryan Turner, Jim Dick, Kirsten Kainz, David Mensing, Tom Gilleon, Dave Pecunies and many more.

New to the mix this year, the auction will include exclusive travel and experience items, including several Montage vacation packages, a Museum of the Rockies private tour and two VIP Foo Fighters tickets paired with a live concert photo of Dave Grohl by professional rock photographer Nick Pickles.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 21, the public can view all silent auction offerings, as well as some live auction pieces, at the vacant space next to the Haas Builders office, just across the street from the Gibbous sculpture in the Town Center roundabout. The public preview will be open daily through Feb. 24; Check the Arts Council website for times. Online bidding also starts Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. and closes on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the live auction gala event at the Montage are now on sale and include valet parking, a welcome cocktail, one drink ticket for beer, wine or champagne, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, final silent auction viewing and live auction participation. Proceeds from the auction will support the Arts Council’s ongoing events and public art efforts, as well as their move into the BASE community center where accessible and affordable arts programming will be made available for Big Sky residents and visitors alike.

This annual event is a great way to find new artwork for your home while helping out an important Big Sky nonprofit organization and the working artists they partner with.

Visit bigskyarts.org to register to bid, buy tickets and to find out more information about the Arts Council’s programming.