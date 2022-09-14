Back-to-School event to feature expert on responsible use of technology

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – This evening, Big Sky School District will host guest speaker Katie Duffy-Schumacher for its back-to-school night event.

The parent presentation—”Your child and technology: A parent’s guide to a kind and safe cyber community”—will take place at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. for parents of all grades. In addition to the parent presentation, Schumacher will tailor her presentation for four different grade level audiences, addressing all students and teachers in the district on Sept. 14 and 15.

The presentations will focus on teaching strategies for kids to navigate social media including mindfulness techniques and empathetic communication skills.

Schumacher is a teacher, online behavior expert and founder of the Don’t Press Send Campaign, which seeks to educate people to use technology responsibly. She’ll be traveling to Big Sky from her hometown of Rockville Centre, New York to speak. Copies of her book “Don’t Press Send” will be available at the WMPAC event.

“The Big Sky School District’s priority in bringing Ms. Schumacher to speak with our school community came from the realization that as technology evolves, we must also evolve what we teach,” wrote Janet Martinez, BSSD school counselor, in an email to EBS. “Our hope is that by having Ms. Schumacher share guidelines and strategies for digital responsibility, we will empower our students and parents to navigate the online world with empathy, mindfulness, and safety.”