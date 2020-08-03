Baldy Mountain fire ignites near Dillon

BEAVERHEAD-DEERLODGE NATIONAL FOREST

DILLON – On Saturday, Aug. 1, a lighting strike started the Baldy Mountain Fire on the Madison Ranger District. Fire officials believe it started late in the day and as of Sunday, Aug. 2 the fire is at 50 acres. Currently there are 11 area USFS District personnel responding, as well as 15 smoke jumpers, a medium sized helicopter and a hotshot crew.

Smoke will be visible from Sheridan and Twin Bridges and there are currently no road closures or structure threats. For more information, call the Madison Ranger District at 406-682-4253.