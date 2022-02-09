BASE community center opens March 13

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Community Organization has officially announced the long-awaited BASE community center will open to the public on Sunday, March 13. BASE, Big Adventure Safe Environment, will be open to all who live, work and visit as Big Sky’s first community and recreation center, states a Feb. 9 BSCO release.

BSCO raised more than $20 million to complete the project, from purchasing 3.3 acres of parkland, building and improving the ice rink, and creating the 27,000 square foot community center.

There will be something for everyone at BASE, said Whitney Montgomery, chief executive officer for BSCO in the Feb. 9 release. “We look forward to serving our community with an accessible, year-round indoor recreation and fitness facility.”

BASE will feature a climbing and bouldering wall; a full gymnasium; a fully equipped fitness center; arts and culture education wing; meeting and classroom space; children’s play area; and open gathering spaces.

BSCO will host open houses on March 11 and 12 at BASE for community members to stop by and preview offerings and programs available. Membership passes go on sale March 1 and will also be available at the open houses.