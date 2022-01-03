BASE membership passes on sale mid-January

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Memberships to the BASE community center will go on sale mid-January.

Members will have access to complimentary fitness and wellness classes, the climbing and bouldering walls, The HIVE gymnasium and gym equipment, SPARK, Spanish Peaks Area for Recreation and Knowledge, multipurpose room and the child watch area and more.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone in the community, who wants to access BASE, can access BASE,” wrote Base Director Madeleine Feher in an email to EBS. “We also tried to be mindful of the pass rates so that most everyone could afford to purchase a pass.”

The ALL IN Uplands Annual Pass starts at $25 for ages 3-22, and extends to $121 for a Family Pass of up to six members of the same household. The Annual Pass is paid monthly. BASE will also be offering a Beehive Season Pass with a one-time purchase starting at $198 for youth, a Mud Creek 10 Punch Pass for $200, and a Hummocks Day Pass for $25.

Stay tuned for communication from BSCO on the release of BASE membership passes.