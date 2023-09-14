Regional News
Bear activity leads to closure of Battle Ridge Campground near Bridger Mountains
EBS STAFF
A release from Custer Gallatin National Forest announced that as of Sept. 12, the Battle Ridge Campground is closed to prevent bear encounters. The campground is located east of the Bridger Mountains. The closure comes after bears were reportedly active at the campground area and received food rewards.
The closure includes all of section 32 encompassing the campground east of Montana Highway 86.
