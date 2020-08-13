Bear Creek Fire grows in Idaho

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/13/20

The Bear Creek Fire was reported on Aug. 11 and grew from 200 to 1,500 acres in less than 12 hours. The fire is burning in the Beaverhead Mountains near Salmon, Idaho, but remains on the Montana side as of today. Firefighters attribute low humidity and high heat to the fire’s rapid growth and at least five structures—backcountry cabins and cattle ranch outposts—are currently threatened. One hundred thirty-nine mostly U.S. Forest Service firefighters and five helicopters are battling the blaze.

“An area closure will be done for public and firefighter safety,” the Forest Service stated in an Aug. 12 news release. “Weather predictions show continued Red Flag Warning conditions including high winds, low humidity and a significant amount of dry fuels.” The USFS noted that warm and dry conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday.