Best of Big Sky 2021

It’d be hard to walk anywhere in Big Sky without stopping to greet a familiar face. That’s the beauty of the community: everyone’s a friend. Best of Big Sky is about celebrating those special relationships, whether it’s the mailman, the chef at your choice restaurant, the bartender who pours your beer, the artist whose work colors the walls at your go-to spots or the production crew who puts on your favorite event each year. Writer Leo Rosten said, “The purpose of life is not to be happy, but to matter—to be productive, to be useful, to have it make some difference that you have lived at all.” These are the businesses and community members who have made a difference this year.

—The Editors