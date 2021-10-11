Big Horns soccer teams take homecoming games versus Lions

By Gabrielle Gasser EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – In their final games of the season the Lone Peak High School boys and girls soccer teams went out with pride, winning both matchups against the Lockwood High School Lions.

The girls took the field first dominating the ball throughout. The Lady Lions did not get many shots on goal and the Lady Big Horns put up a team effort, spreading their five total goals out across five different scorers.

Senior Carly Wilson, senior Campbell Johnson, junior Avery Dickerson, junior Skylar Manka and sophomore Chloe Unger each contributed a point to the 5-0 victory.

The Lady Big Horns will not get the opportunity to compete in the playoffs this year but they ended their season on a high note with their homecoming win and an overall record of 3-9.

The Big Horns lead the Lions 8-0 during their Homecoming game on Oct. 9. PHOTO BY SARA MARINO

The boys followed the girls onto the turf and dominated the Lions winning 10-3.

Several Big Horns contributed goals including senior Tony Brester, junior Max Romney, sophomore Cash Beattie, senior Kyan Smit, junior Alex Rager, junior Colter Marino and freshman Finn McRae.

Three Big Horns stood out contributing both goals and assists. Brester went to work for the Big Horns with a hat trick, or three goals, and two assists. Romney followed close behind with two goals and an assist and Beattie also had a goal and an assist.

In goal sophomore Sawyer Wolfe logged some great saves for the Big Horns as well.

“It was a great way to wrap up the regular season,” wrote Head Coach Tony Coppola in an email to EBS. “The boys moved the ball well, played with intensity and had a lot of fun on the pitch.”

The victory put the team’s record at 5-6-1 for the season and got them a third-place finish in the Eastern Class A Conference. The Big Horns will head to play Billings Central High School, ranked second in the Eastern conference, on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in a playoff play-in game.

If LPHS wins they gain a spot in the state playoffs and will then play Columbia Falls on Saturday Oct. 16.

