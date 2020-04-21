Big Sky Artists Collective to offer online painting event

BIG SKY ARTISTS COLLECTIVE

BIG SKY—A group of local Big Sky artists have converged to explore ways to work collaboratively, whether it’s working together on community art activities, sharing information on upcoming events and calls for artwork or promoting productive relationships among artists. This new collaboration, called the Big Sky Artists Collective, hopes to be the go-to for painters, photographers, sculptors and all visual artists—veterans and emerging artists alike.

“We’re lucky to have groups like the Arts Council and the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky,” said Maggie Shane, who is spearheading the new organization, “but this group is solely focused on connecting artists in Big Sky. We want to support, inspire and promote local artists. Our vision is to work with the Arts Council and local business to build a more vibrant visual arts community that celebrates local artists and provides art resources for the residents of Big Sky.”

The group has met at local restaurants, artists’ home studios and most recently an online meeting platform to discuss how to nurture the local artistic scene and a strong creative economy. Their initial goals include organizing a local art show this summer, participating in existing festivals and exhibits (such as the July 4th Artisan Festival) and making this year’s Open Studio Tour a more robust, high-traffic event.

“We’ll provide information about local artists and artist activities on social media and eventually a Big Sky Artists Collective website,” said Shane.

To kick things off, the Artists Collective and Arts Council of Big Sky have partnered to offer an online “paint n’ sip” event on Wednesday, April 29 at 4 p.m. Local artist and Artists Collective member Donna LaHue will be walking participants through the steps of creating a non-representational, abstract landscape.

Painting packets will be provided by the Arts Council for those who do not have a canvas and paints on hand; Experienced painters are asked to use their own supplies. This class targets adults of all ages and levels of experience and if well-attended, the collective hopes to follow with additional online classes instructed by other local artists. Visit bigskyarts.org to sign up for this free online workshop.

For younger artists, the Arts Council is also providing a series of free virtual drawing lessons for fourth through eighth graders. Drawing with Meg, instructed by Education and Outreach Director Megan Buecking, takes place online every Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Email education@bigskyarts.org to sign up.

Those interested in more information on the Big Sky Artists Collective can access facebook.com/bigskyartistscollective or call Maggie Shane at 406-995-7121