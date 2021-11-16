Culture
Big Sky Beats: Après Ski Party
By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF
With Big Sky Resort’s opening day quickly approaching, it’s a perfect time to get your après ski playlist ready for celebrating a day on the slopes. Listen as you’re grabbing a cold one with your buddies at your favorite après destination.
Explore Big Sky brings you a stacked playlist of classic sing-along hits that will be sure to get you stoked for ski season and ready to party in your onesie. Listen on Spotify here.
- “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band
- “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- “Love Shack” by The B-52’s
- “We’re Not Gonna Take it” by Twisted Sister
- “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard
- “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac
- “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede, Björn Skifs
- “Take On Me” by a-ha
- “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi
- “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees
- “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel
- “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
