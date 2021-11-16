Connect with us

Culture

Big Sky Beats: Après Ski Party

Published

1 day ago

on

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

With Big Sky Resort’s opening day quickly approaching, it’s a perfect time to get your après ski playlist ready for celebrating a day on the slopes. Listen as you’re grabbing a cold one with your buddies at your favorite après destination.

Explore Big Sky brings you a stacked playlist of classic sing-along hits that will be sure to get you stoked for ski season and ready to party in your onesie. Listen on Spotify here.

  1. “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band
  2. “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
  3. “Love Shack” by The B-52’s
  4. “We’re Not Gonna Take it” by Twisted Sister
  5. “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard
  6. “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac
  7. “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede, Björn Skifs
  8. “Take On Me” by a-ha
  9. “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi
  10. “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees
  11. “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel
  12. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
  13. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Related Topics:

Tucker Harris is the Digital Producer at Outlaw Partners.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

november, 2021

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X