Big Sky Beats: Back to School

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

It’s that back-to-school time of year again. Lunches are packed, backpacks are loaded, buses are firing up and kids are back off to school. Though summer is approaching its bitter end, there’s always something exhilarating about starting a new year: shiny pens, blank notebooks and endless possibilities. As a recent college graduate feeling a bit sentimental about not returning to school this fall, I offer you this playlist to channel some back-to-school excitement—whether you’re preparing for a return to the classroom or simply the changing of seasons.