Big Sky Beats: Back to School 

3 hours ago

By Bella Butler EBS STAFF

Whether you’re packing up the books and getting ready to step back into the classroom or you’re simply feeling that familiar, somber end-of-summer funk, here’s a playlist to send you through this transition into fall with some spunk and energy. Listen to this Big Sky Beats playlist here.

  1. “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde
  2. “Fight For Your Right” by Beastie Boys 
  3. “Education” by The Kinks
  4. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana
  5. “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” by the Ramones
  6. “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus
  7. “High School Never Ends” by Bowling for Soup
  8. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
  9. “Break the Rules” Charli XCX
  10. “Teachers” by Young the Giant 

