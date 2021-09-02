Culture
Big Sky Beats: Back to School
By Bella Butler EBS STAFF
Whether you’re packing up the books and getting ready to step back into the classroom or you’re simply feeling that familiar, somber end-of-summer funk, here’s a playlist to send you through this transition into fall with some spunk and energy. Listen to this Big Sky Beats playlist here.
- “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde
- “Fight For Your Right” by Beastie Boys
- “Education” by The Kinks
- “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana
- “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” by the Ramones
- “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus
- “High School Never Ends” by Bowling for Soup
- “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
- “Break the Rules” Charli XCX
- “Teachers” by Young the Giant
Continue Reading