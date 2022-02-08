By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may be looking forward to a romantic dinner with your significant other, stuffing your face with heart-shaped candy, or a night of celebration with your Galentines. Whether you’re in one love boat or the other—or somewhere in between—Explore Big Sky has put together the perfect Valentine’s playlist complete with modern, cheesy love songs and older classics.

Listen to the Ballads of Love playlist on Spotify here.

Big Sky Beats: Ballads of Love