Big Sky Beats: Ballads of Love
By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may be looking forward to a romantic dinner with your significant other, stuffing your face with heart-shaped candy, or a night of celebration with your Galentines. Whether you’re in one love boat or the other—or somewhere in between—Explore Big Sky has put together the perfect Valentine’s playlist complete with modern, cheesy love songs and older classics.
Listen to the Ballads of Love playlist on Spotify here.
- “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
- “10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber)” by Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber
- “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers
- “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John, Kiki Dee
- “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction
- “Grenade” by Bruno Mars
- “My Girl” by The Temptations
- “Adore You” by Harry Styles
- “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole
- “All I Want” by Olivia Rodrigo
