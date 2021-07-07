Connect with us

Big Sky Beats: Big Sky’s Biggest Week

By Kate Battaglia EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Big Sky’s Big Week is kicking off on July 16 with a series of events including an all-star lineup of local, regional and national musicians. Here are some tunes to set the mood as we prepare for Big Sky’s rodeo of events. Here are some tunes to set the mood as we prepare for Big Sky’s rodeo of events. 

PHOTO COURTESRY OF THE OUTLAW PARTNERS. GRAPHIC BY JULIA BARTON. 
  1. “No more” by Dirtwire
  2. “Pearl Snaps” by Jason Boland & The Stragglers
  3. “The Storm” by Dammit Lauren!
  4. “Walk Away” by Kylie Spence
  5. “Ride” by Magnolia Boulevard
  6. “Meet Me Here” by David Gautreau
  7. “Good Times” by Matt Miller
  8. “The Front Porch Song” by Robert Earl Keen

