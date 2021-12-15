Culture
Big Sky Beats: Cozy Winter
As snowflakes float elegantly through the air outside, covering mountain tops and settling on evergreens, it’s time to relax, cozy up by the fire and enjoy a warm mug of hot cocoa. As Phoebe Bridgers softly sings in “If We Make it Through December:” “It’s the coldest time of winter, And I shiver when I see the falling snow.” Sometimes it’s okay to enjoy the beauty of the winter wonderland from the comfort of your home.
Explore Big Sky brings you a playlist to snuggle up to this winter. Listen here.
- “Warm Glow” by Hippo Campus
- “If We Make it Through December” by Phoebe Bridgers
- “Winter Can’t Change” by Boy Named Banjo
- “Holocene” by Bon Iver
- “Morning Song” by The Avett Brothers
- “Time after Time” by Iron & Wine
- “Golden Embers” by Mandolin Orange
- “Winter Song” by The Head and the Heart
- “Alone” by Trampled by Turtles
- “Keep the Wolves Away” by Uncle Lucius
