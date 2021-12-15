Connect with us

Big Sky Beats: Cozy Winter

As snowflakes float elegantly through the air outside, covering mountain tops and settling on evergreens, it’s time to relax, cozy up by the fire and enjoy a warm mug of hot cocoa. As Phoebe Bridgers softly sings in “If We Make it Through December:” “It’s the coldest time of winter, And I shiver when I see the falling snow.” Sometimes it’s okay to enjoy the beauty of the winter wonderland from the comfort of your home.

Explore Big Sky brings you a playlist to snuggle up to this winter. Listen here.

  1. “Warm Glow” by Hippo Campus
  2. “If We Make it Through December” by Phoebe Bridgers
  3. “Winter Can’t Change” by Boy Named Banjo
  4. “Holocene” by Bon Iver
  5. “Morning Song” by The Avett Brothers
  6. “Time after Time” by Iron & Wine
  7. “Golden Embers” by Mandolin Orange
  8. “Winter Song” by The Head and the Heart
  9. “Alone” by Trampled by Turtles
  10. “Keep the Wolves Away” by Uncle Lucius

Tucker Harris is the Digital Producer at Outlaw Partners.

