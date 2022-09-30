Big Sky Beats: Falling into Fall

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

Cool air rushes in open windows during the night, grass and leaves begin to lose their green and the hours of sun shining upon our little town get increasingly shorter by day. It’s September, and fall is frosting over the warmth of summer and taking hold. Soon, snow will dust the ground and warm ski jackets will be taken out of storage. For now, we get to enjoy the space between summer and winter, warm days and chilly nights. This playlist is designed to help you cozy up, drink your favorite warm beverage and reflect on this time of change.