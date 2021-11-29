Big Sky Beats: Happy Holidays

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

Now that we’re past the Thanksgiving threshold, I’ve deemed it perfectly okay to blast Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You” on repeat. The scrooges out there might not agree, but admit it—you can’t help but sing along.

We’ve found ourselves in December, and the familiar symphony of crackling fires, sleigh bells and holiday cheer begs to be joined by a classic holiday playlist.

As you gather around the kitchen with friends and family, light candles in the window sill and hang stockings on the mantle, we bring you a Big Sky Beats complete with our favorite holiday songs to kick off the season and keep the mood merry and bright. Happy holidays, from EBS. Listen on Spotify here.