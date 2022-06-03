Culture
Big Sky Beats: Music in the Mountains 2022
By Tucker Harris Digital Producer
Every Thursday evening in the summer, rain or shine, Len Hill Park fills with lawn chairs, blankets and coolers as Big Sky music fans prepare for the free Music in the Mountains concerts. This summer’s lineup is full of talented artists bringing to the stage everything from blues to classical, Americana to funk, all in an intimate venue.
New this year, Spanish Peaks Community Foundation will showcase local and regional artists as part of the Emerging Artist Series to open each concert on the Center Stage.
Get ready for a season of outdoor live music by listening to Big Sky Beats: Music in the Mountains 2022 playlist from EBS featuring tracks from this summer’s performers.
Music in the Mountains 2022
- “I Am” by Satsang
- “And the Rain Came Down” by Fireside Collective
- “Cheap Suit” by Jeffrey Foucault
- “Ev’ry Wind in the River” by The New Orleans Suspects
- “Rodeo Cold Beer” by Chancey Williams
- “Little Bitty Dreams” by Will Hoge
- “What Did I Do” by Southern Avenue
- “Lucky in Love” by Tommy Castro
- “Don’t Waste It” by The Broadcast
- “Only Love” by the Nth Power
- “Blind in the Fray” by The Last Revel
Continue Reading