By Tucker Harris Digital Producer

Every Thursday evening in the summer, rain or shine, Len Hill Park fills with lawn chairs, blankets and coolers as Big Sky music fans prepare for the free Music in the Mountains concerts. This summer’s lineup is full of talented artists bringing to the stage everything from blues to classical, Americana to funk, all in an intimate venue.

New this year, Spanish Peaks Community Foundation will showcase local and regional artists as part of the Emerging Artist Series to open each concert on the Center Stage.

Get ready for a season of outdoor live music by listening to Big Sky Beats: Music in the Mountains 2022 playlist from EBS featuring tracks from this summer’s performers.

Music in the Mountains 2022